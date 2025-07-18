Ireland: Amnesty’s Secretary General urges Irish government to press ahead with Occupied Territories Bill

Following a two-day visit in which she met with Ireland’s head of state and head of government, among other senior officials, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said:

“While the EU has betrayed its principles through its shameful decision not to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, we applaud Ireland for its bold efforts to stop Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. The EU’s refusal to take action to hold Israel accountable highlights the need for Ireland and other likeminded member states to urgently take unilateral or concerted steps to bring their actions in line with international law, which takes precedence over both EU and national law.

“We urge the Irish government to press ahead quickly with the Occupied Territories Bill to demonstrate that when the EU fails to act on its values, principled states like Ireland will take a stand. The bill would be a powerful, much-needed tool for international justice and must be strengthened to include banning all imports and exports of goods and services to and from Israeli settlements in illegally occupied Palestinian territory, as well as investments in them.

“Despite the fearmongering and efforts by certain parties to derail the bill, Ireland must stay firm in its convictions and commitment to justice. This legislation is rooted in international law and would enable Ireland to fully comply with the International Court of Justice’s July 2024 advisory opinion on Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory.

“Passage of the bill would set a strong example to EU states to unilaterally suspend all forms of cooperation with Israel that may contribute to its grave violations of international law. It cannot be ‘business as usual’ while Palestinians are starved and slaughtered while seeking aid or under relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, or killed and forcibly displaced by state-backed Israeli settler violence, devastating military operations and suffocating movement restrictions in the West Bank.

“From its own experiences of colonization, famine and conflict to its leading role in international efforts to end apartheid in South Africa, Ireland has repeatedly shown that it can stand up to bullies and consistently punched above its weight in global diplomacy. Its principled stance on Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza is another milestone and further proof that Ireland will not tolerate the destruction of the rules-based order so painstakingly built over the last 80 years.

“We applaud Ireland for being one of the few European states to strongly condemn Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and other crimes under international law committed in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and for its courageous calls for concrete action to stop the bloodshed and carnage. In doing so, Ireland has acted as a vital counterweight to those states still arming Israel, excusing its atrocities and enabling its lasting impunity.”

During her visit to Dublin on 16 and 17 July, Agnès Callamard met with President Micheal D. Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Attorney General Rossa Fanning, Senator Frances Black, and Liam Herrick, the Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, as well as local human rights defenders and civil society organizations.