Ireland must Call Out this Genocide – Amnesty International Ireland

As Israel plans to commit thousands more soldiers to a new “intensified” offensive in Gaza, in flagrant breach of international law, Stephen Bowen, Amnesty International Ireland Executive Director said, “As the Genocide in Gaza deepens, escalates and grows further out of control, recent plans unveiled by the IDF shows the depth to which humanity has sunk.

“We now, more than ever before, need our leaders to speak out loud and clear. We ask the Irish government to say three words – this is Genocide. Stand tall and others will follow.

“Israel has continued to commit these genocidal acts in front of our very eyes turning this Genocide into a spectator sport. It is a stain on the conscience of humanity that arms shipments to Israel continue, and our European airspace has not been closed to such and continues to facilitate genocide, illegal occupation, and frustrate international justice.”

Israel, fully aware of the irreversible harm being inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza, has continued to commit genocidal acts. Any move by Israel to displace Palestinians to the south of the Gaza Strip and confine them into so-called “closed bubbles” or continue to impose inhumane conditions of life to push Palestinians out of Gaza, would amount to the war crime of unlawful transfer or deportation. If these actions are committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against the civilian population, they would also constitute crimes against humanity.

“We are witnessing a population being starved to death in front of our eyes, live-streamed into homes around the world. What is preventing our Government from saying ‘This is Genocide. This must stop.’ We need visible leadership before it is too late.”

Since October 2023, the world has witnessed repeated waves of forced displacement of Palestinians within Gaza under inhumane conditions. The manner in which these waves of displacement have been implemented have been key to Israel’s inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction. Currently, nearly 70% of the Gaza Strip is under “evacuation orders” or designated as no-go zones.

Israel’s new plans indicate the authorities are planning a horrifying escalation by seizing territory, establishing a ‘sustained physical presence’ there and indefinitely displacing the majority of the population.

