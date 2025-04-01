Ireland: Forcible removal of protesters at Leinster House could have chilling effect on right to protest in Ireland

Amnesty International Ireland has raised concerns following the arrest and removal of peaceful protesters from the gates of Leinster House yesterday morning. The women, who were part of Mothers Against Genocide, were protesting against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland said, “The forceful removal of any peaceful protester undermines the rights to freedom of conscience, expression and peaceful assembly. While we were not there in person, from the footage viewed to date, it gives us cause for concern that the force used to remove these peaceful protesters was excessive. I have written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to discuss this matter further and await his response.”

Mothers Against Genocide are an active civil society group campaigning against the continued slaughter of civilians in Palestine. Amnesty International is also actively campaigning and mobilising activists around the world to protest Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, and the complicity and inaction of other states.

“Across Europe there is a crackdown on dissent and a growing tendency to adopt authoritarian practices. Ireland is a country proud of its human rights record, and we urge An Garda Síochána to respect the rights of peaceful protesters and not fall foul of influences that do not reflect the importance of human rights, including in our Constitution. Indeed, human rights are the very foundation and purpose of policing here in Ireland.”