Iran: Free Narges Mohammadi, tortured for advocating for human rights!

Iranian human rights defender Narges Mohammadi is being tortured and otherwise ill-treated in Shahr-e Rey prison in Varamin, outside Tehran.
Prosecution authorities are deliberately denying her adequate healthcare in reprisal for her public campaigning against the use of solitary confinement in Iran’s prisons and for seeking accountability for hundreds of unlawful killings during the November 2019 nationwide protests.
Narges requires specific medications for serious health conditions related to her lungs and heart, but the authorities have been denying her some of her required medication, including after she suffered a heart attack.
Narges Mohammadi was convicted and sentenced to a total of 10 years and eight months in prison, 154 lashes and other sanctions in two separate cases stemming solely from her human rights work; and in late April 2022, prosecution authorities opened a new case.
Narges Mohammadi is a prisoner of conscience who must be immediately and unconditionally released.