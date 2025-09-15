IOPT/EU – SHRED THE EU-ISRAEL ASSOCIATION AGREEMENT

Today Amnesty International Ireland marched to Government Buildings, Merrion Square, to hand over to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste over 10,000 signatures to its ‘Shred the EU-Israel Association Agreement’ petition. These over 10,000 signatures were distributed among six boxes, one for each decade of Israel’s illegal occupation.

Israel continues to pound civilians in Gaza and use starvation as a weapon of war – a war crime and another tool of genocide against the Palestinian people. Yet the EU refuses to suspend this Agreement. Shockingly, it still grants Israel special trade and other privileges based on its supposed “respect for human rights and democratic principles”. Last week, shamefully late, Ursula von der Leyen proposed limited action. But there is still no timeline, no EU recognition of genocide, no naming Israel as the perpetrator. So Ireland must act.

Stephen Bowen, Executive Director, Amnesty International Ireland, said:

“The people of Ireland know genocide when they see it. We must give our leaders the stamina to lead likeminded states into a jolting realisation that enough is enough. The EU have overseen a moral, political and legal failure of tragic proportions. By signing our petition to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, over 10,000 people have made it clear: we reject rhetoric and demand action. They have joined our call on Ireland to itself act as though the Agreement had been suspended. And if it feels it legally cannot, it must take legal action against the EU before the Court of Justice of the European Union to compel suspension.

“While many across Europe remain silent, Ireland has stepped forward as a courageous voice for justice. But leadership demands more than noble words – it requires action. That is why we are bringing our message, and those of the over 10,000 who signed our petition, to the seat of power today. If Ireland leads, others will follow.”

“If Ireland fails to shred this dreadful granting of special privileges to Netanyahu’s genocidal Israel, it is Ireland’s reputation for trying to do the right thing that may be shredded. And we will risk becoming complicit in the atrocities, genocide and engineered starvation that shames us all.”

“Atrocity crimes committed by Hamas, and the depravity of their hostage taking, have been roundly condemned by all people of conscience. But we can no more hide behind the skirts of Hamas’ vile methods, than we can hide behind the skirts of the EU’s tragic failure. We are not powerless here in Ireland, and leaders who fail to listen to the countless Irish voices that now demand concrete deeds not words, history will judge harshly.”