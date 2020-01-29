Invite an Amnesty Staff member to speak to a group in your university or run a workshop.

If you are interested in hosting an information evening, a workshop for your college group or society, or just want to learn more about Amnesty International, reach out to us! If you are a school student or teacher, you can book a school speaker here.

Topics include:

• Introduction to human rights and our work

• Current national or global campaigns, including the I Welcome, BRAVE and Sexual and Reproductive Rights campaigns

• Skills training, including lobbying and campaigning

• Specific human rights themes, including refugees, the death penalty, women’s rights, LGBTQI rights, and human rights defenders