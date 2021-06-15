Hungary: Dark day for LGBTI rights as homophobic and transphobic law adopted

Responding to the adoption of an anti-LGBTI proposal that bans education and advertising that is deemed to “popularise” or even depict, consensual same-sex conduct or the affirming of one’s gender to children, Director of Amnesty International Hungary, David Vig said:

“This is a dark day for LGBTI rights and for Hungary. Like the infamous Russian ”propaganda law”, this new legislation will further stigmatise LGBTI people and their allies. It will expose people already facing a hostile environment to even greater discrimination.

“Tagging these amendments to a bill that seeks to crack down on child abuse appears to be a deliberate attempt by the Hungarian government to conflate paedophilia with LGBTI people.

“Yesterday, more than 10,000 people flooded the streets of Budapest to protest against these hateful amendments and show solidarity with the LGBTI community. But solidarity alone will not be enough.

“The EU and its member states must take urgent steps by raising this issue at the next General Affairs Meeting in the Council and ensuring that the EU is a safe place for LGBTI people.”

Background

On Monday more than 10,000 people demonstrated in front of the Hungarian Parliament in a protest organised by Amnesty International Hungary, together with other organisations.

On the 22 June, the EU General Affairs Council will hold its next hearing regarding the Article 7 procedure against Hungary and Poland.