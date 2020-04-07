Hungary: Government must revoke prohibition of gender legal recognition

Amnesty International is concerned that the Hungarian government submitted a bill to Parliament that would gravely violate transgender and intersex people’s rights, while all efforts should focus on protecting and guaranteeing the right to health for everyone without discrimination, and taking urgent measures necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provisions of the proposed Bill T/9934 would require the recording of individuals’ sex by birth in the national registry of birth, marriages and deaths, which could not later be changed. These provisions severely violate the rights of transgender and intersex people to privacy, fail to protect their human dignity and can expose transgender and intersex people to discrimination in all spheres of life.

