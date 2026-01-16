Greece: Seán Binder acquitted of all charges

Reacting to the decision to acquit rescue volunteer Seán Binder of all criminal charges including membership of a criminal organization, fraud, money laundering, and smuggling (facilitation of irregular entry) Eve Geddie the Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office said:

“Today’s decision is a welcome relief for Seán and his friends, family and supporters, but also for civil society in Greece and beyond. While welcoming this reprieve, Amnesty International underlines once again that these charges should never have been brought to trial in the first place.

“Sean’s human rights have been violated, and his life has remained on hold for many years. We hope today’s decision sends a strong signal to Greece and other European countries that solidarity, compassion and defending human rights should be protected and celebrated, not punished.

“The EU must also take note of today’s decision and introduce stronger safeguards against the criminalization of humanitarian assistance under EU law, no one should be punished for trying to help.”

Seán Binder said: “The court reached the only decision it could today based on the limited legal basis of the charges and the flimsy evidence the prosecutor presented. It is a huge relief that I will not spend the next 20 years in a prison cell, but at the same time, it is troubling that this should ever have been a possibility.

“Today, it was made clear, as it should always have been, that providing life-saving humanitarian assistance is an obligation, not a crime. That using WhatsApp is normal, not evidence of criminality. That buying laundry machines for a refugee camp does not make someone a money launderer. This acquittal must set a precedent.”

Background

On 15 January 2026 alongside 23 other defendants, Seán Binder stood trial before the Court of Appeal of Lesvos, Greece. The court acquitted rescue volunteer Seán Binder of all charges.

Amnesty International representatives were present at Seán’s trial.

