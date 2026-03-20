Global: FIFA refusal to act over Israeli clubs based in illegal settlements flouts international law

Responding to FIFA’s announcement that no action will be taken against the Israeli Football Association (IFA) over the participation of clubs based in illegal settlements in Israel’s leagues, Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International said:

“By refusing to take action against clubs based in Israeli settlements, FIFA has failed to enforce its own rules and is blatantly flouting international law. FIFA had a clear opportunity to stand up for Palestinians’ rights and international law – with this decision it has shamefully chosen to abandon both.

“The International Court of Justice has unambiguously declared that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful, that settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) are illegal and that Israel’s presence in the OPT must rapidly end. FIFA’s own statutes are clear that its members cannot play games in the territory of another association without permission.

“By continuing to condone the presence of clubs based in illegal settlements in the OPT in Israel’s

league, the Israeli Football Association is indirectly legitimizing Israel’s unlawful occupation and its severe human rights violations against Palestinians, including the crime against humanity of apartheid. FIFA must not continue to ignore the International Court of Justice’s 2024 Advisory Opinion. FIFA has an unequivocal responsibility to act. It must also ensure full transparency and publish the legal advice FIFA received on this matter and provide the full rationale for its unjust decision.”

Background

There are at least six clubs based in illegal settlements in the OPT currently playing in Israeli leagues. Article 64.2 of FIFA’s statutes states that: “Member associations and their clubs may not play on the territory of another member association without the latter’s approval.”

In March 2024, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) submitted a complaint to FIFA calling for sanctions against the IFA over anti-Palestinian racism in Israeli football and calling for the exclusion of settlement clubs.

In its response on 19 March 2026 the football governing body said FIFA would not take action declaring that the “legal status of the West Bank remains an unresolved and highly complex matter under public international law”.

In October 2025, Amnesty International had written to FIFA and UEFA calling for the suspension of the IFA unless clubs from illegal settlements in the OPT were immediately excluded from participating in domestic Israeli leagues.

In November 2025, Amnesty International wrote to law firm Bonnard-Lawson, which was commissioned by FIFA to provide legal advice on its response to the PFA complaint. Bonnard-Lawson responded declining to provide a comment.

With respect to the anti-Palestinian racism allegations, FIFA’s disciplinary committee fined the IFA 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,700) for “multiple breaches” of its anti-discrimination obligations.

FIFA and UEFA have both provided funding for the IFA, meaning they may also be contributing to the expansion of illegal settlements, and therefore Israel’s human rights violations.