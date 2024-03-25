UN resolution must pave way for enduring ceasefire to alleviate mass suffering in Gaza

Responding to the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire “for the duration of the month of Ramadan leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire” as well as the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and greater humanitarian access to Gaza, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said:

“This resolution is long overdue, but in order to truly relieve the toll on civilians and address the mass devastation and suffering in Gaza, it is vital that it is implemented immediately and leads to an enduring ceasefire.

“There is not a moment to waste. Israel’s authorities must immediately halt their brutal bombing campaign in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Israel and Hamas and other armed groups must also work to ensure that the ceasefire is durable. Civilian hostages must be immediately released. All Palestinians arbitrarily held in Israeli prisons, including civilians from Gaza, must also be released.

“Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of genocide, more than 32,000 people have been killed, children have been starved to death amid an imminent Israeli-engineered famine and vast swathes of the Strip have been rendered uninhabitable due to Israel’s brutal bombing campaign.

“This resolution must be accompanied by a shift in political pressure, including an immediate and comprehensive arms embargo, to lead to a permanent halt in the fighting and change the harrowing situation on the ground in Gaza in the longer term.

“In recent weeks voting at the UN Security Council has descended into a farcical political game with tragic consequences for civilians, with permanent members of the Council including the US and Russia abusing their veto powers to block rival draft resolutions. The international community must now put political gameplay aside and prioritize saving lives by ensuring this resolution paves the way for a sustained ceasefire.

“For its part, the USA, which prior to this had vetoed three resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire, should suspend arms transfers to Israel and use its status as Israel’s key ally to get Israel to agree to a sustained ceasefire and allow unfettered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza.”