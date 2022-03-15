Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Fundraise for Ukraine

Fundraise for Ukraine

By 15th March 2022 News

 SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

15th March 2022, 11:55:17 UTC

Amnesty’s life-saving crisis response in Ukraine work includes:

  • Urgent security, relocation and accommodation for human rights defenders who will be in great danger if there is a Russian take-over.
  • Ensuring Amnesty’s expert researchers can verify instances of potential war crimes, expose them to the world, and put pressure on leaders and the public to take action,
  • Powering researchers at the border who are monitoring the situation of refugees from Ukraine.

Your fundraiser will help fund this work.

When you start a fundraiser, you can ask your friends, colleagues and family to support Amnesty’s work. Every single cent helps thank you.

Click Here To Start Your Facebook Fundraiser 