Fundraise for Ukraine

Marketing Cookies

To improve our campaigning and fundraising marketing on digital platforms (such as Google, Facebook, Twitter). For example, displaying ads to people who visited our website. These record a user’s visit to a website, pages visited and any links that are clicked on. If the cookie is set by a third party (such as Facebook) then this type of cookie might also track a user’s movements across different websites and create a profile of their general online behaviour.

See our cookie statement for more detailed information on each cookie.

Enable or Disable Cookies