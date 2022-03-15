Fundraise for Ukraine

Amnesty’s life-saving crisis response in Ukraine work includes:
- Urgent security, relocation and accommodation for human rights defenders who will be in great danger if there is a Russian take-over.
- Ensuring Amnesty’s expert researchers can verify instances of potential war crimes, expose them to the world, and put pressure on leaders and the public to take action,
- Powering researchers at the border who are monitoring the situation of refugees from Ukraine.
Your fundraiser will help fund this work.
When you start a fundraiser, you can ask your friends, colleagues and family to support Amnesty’s work. Every single cent helps thank you.