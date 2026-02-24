Ukraine: Four years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, unwavering global commitment to justice is paramount

Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said:

“The people of Ukraine have now endured another year of full-scale aggression, the most devastating so far in terms of its humanitarian consequences, and deadliest in terms of civilian casualties since 2022. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his senior officials indicted by the International Criminal Court remain fugitives from international justice.

“Despite the ongoing aggression, international resolve to oppose Russia’s crimes under international law and support its victims has come under increasing strain in recent months, particularly since the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. Commitments to justice and human rights are weakening as powerful actors grow emboldened to disregard international law and further erode the rules-based order.

“We see this in rhetoric minimizing Russia’s responsibility for serious violations, and in proposals suggesting that impunity for aggression and other crimes is an acceptable price to pay to end the fighting. We also see it in the reckless, unchecked attacks on the International Criminal Court, and in recent limitations in assistance to Ukrainian refugees, with some states suggesting that parts of the country are now safe for return.

“Injustice must be addressed, not normalized. Impunity must be challenged, not embedded in peace proposals.

“Ukrainian civilians continue to endure daily indiscriminate attacks. Critical infrastructure indispensable for survival has been relentlessly destroyed, placing millions of lives at risk. Russian forces continue to torture prisoners of war, and terrorize and deport civilians in the territories they occupy, subject teachers to forcible labour, and indoctrinate children and deny them their identity. All the while, Moscow demands control over more Ukrainian territory as part of ‘peace negotiations’.

“The world must not forget that since Russia’s occupation and illegal annexation of Crimea 12 years ago, it has brought devastation and immense suffering to the people of Ukraine, both in the occupied territory and beyond. Millions have been displaced, countless families have been left homeless, and far too many lives lost. Russia’s aggression — a crime under international law — has tested not only the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, but also the resolve of the international community to uphold human rights and ensure justice.

“Any pressure on Ukraine to compromise on accountability for war-related crimes or to accept Russia’s territorial and other demands is as morally repugnant as it is unlawful. There must be no impunity for crimes under international law, and such crimes carry no statute of limitation.

“This is a critical moment for humanity. The resolve of the international community must not falter. It is paramount that the people of Ukraine receive truth, justice and reparations for the devastating impact this war has inflicted over the past twelve years — and continues to inflict on the country, its people, its land, and its future.”