EU/Israel: Stop supporting Israel’s genocide, occupation and apartheid in Palestine and start upholding international law

On Monday 24 February, EU foreign ministers will host Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s foreign minister, in Brussels for the EU-Israel Association Council. It is the first time in the EU’s history that its leaders will welcome the foreign representative of a state whose prime minister and former defense minister are subject to arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity and whose military is actively engaged in committing crimes under international law, including genocide.

“It is unconscionable that the EU is rolling out the red carpet for foreign minister Sa’ar whose boss, Prime Minister Netanyahu, is wanted by the ICC. Discussions on the EU’s future relationship with Israel should above all be premised on an insistence that Netanyahu and Gallant face justice at the ICC for the crimes they are alleged to have committed, as well as on Israel’s adherence to international law and an end to apartheid. EU leaders must put their commitments to international law, human rights and the ICC above carefully choreographed diplomatic conferences with Israel,” said Eve Geddie, Director at Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office.

“The EU’s shameful silence on threats to the ICC and lack of urgent practical mitigating measures which it should have already taken following President Trump’s egregious sanctions on the ICC, gives the firm impression that the EU has prioritized relations with a government implicated in the commission of genocide and war crimes, over support to an institution which is pursuing individual accountability for these crimes. EU Leaders should be deciding what measures to take to prevent the EU from aiding Israeli genocide, apartheid and unlawful occupation instead of brushing these under the carpet for a diplomatic handshake in Brussels.”

Background

Despite the International Court of Justice clearly laying out the responsibility of third states to prevent trade and investment that contributes to maintaining the unlawful occupation, the EU continues to trade and invest in Israeli settlements.

For more information, see Amnesty International’s calls on the EU with over 160 civil society organizations and our letter on 10 February urging leaders to use the meeting to present Israel with clear requests to address Israel’s grave violations of international law and ensure justice and reparation for crimes under international law, while laying out the consequences for the relationship between the EU and Israel if no action is taken.