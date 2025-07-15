EU-Israel: Refusal to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement is a ‘cruel and unlawful betrayal’

Reacting to the EU’s decision not to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Agnès Callamard Amnesty International’s Secretary General said:

“The EU’s refusal to suspend its agreement with Israel is a cruel and unlawful betrayal – of the European project and vision, predicated on upholding international law and fighting authoritarian practices, of the European Union’s own rules and of the human rights of Palestinians.

“This will be remembered as one of the most disgraceful moments in the EU’s history. European leaders had the opportunity to take a principled stand against Israel’s crimes, but instead gave it a greenlight to continue its genocide in Gaza, its unlawful occupation of the whole Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and its system of apartheid against Palestinians.

“The EU’s own review has clearly found that Israel is violating its human rights obligations under the terms of the Association Agreement. Yet, instead of taking measures to stop it and prevent their own complicity, member states chose to maintain a preferential trade deal over respecting their international obligations and saving Palestinian lives.

“This is more than political cowardice. Every time the EU fails to act, the risk of complicity in Israel’s actions grows. This sends an extremely dangerous message to perpetrators of atrocity crimes that they will not only go unpunished but be rewarded.

“Victims are entitled to far more than empty words. Member states must now take matters into their own hands and unilaterally suspend all forms of cooperation with Israel that may contribute to its grave violations of international law, including a comprehensive embargo on the export of arms and surveillance equipment and related technology, and a total ban on trade with and investment in Israel’s illegal settlements in the OPT.”

Background

On 15 July, EU foreign ministers met in Brussels to decide whether to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Member states were presented with 10 options, including full suspension of the agreement, the EU suspension of its preferential trade and/or research pillars, an arms embargo, sanctions on Israeli ministers, halting visa-free travel for Israeli citizens to the EU, or banning trade with Israeli settlements.

None of these options gathered the necessary support during today’s meeting of foreign affairs ministers.

Member states must now take unilateral or concerted steps to bring their actions in line with international law, which takes precedence over both EU and national law. They can, for instance, conduct themselves as if the agreement was suspended, and should unilaterally suspend all forms of cooperation with Israel that may contribute to its grave violations of international law, including by taking steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the OPT, as outlined by the International Court of Justice in its 2024 Advisory Opinion.