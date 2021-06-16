End Direct Provision Pledge

For the past 21 years, Direct Provision has failed to meet Ireland’s human rights obligations to people seeking international protection. It’s been 21 years of thousands of people being hurt and marginalised. 21 years of lives being put on hold.

In 2021, we finally have a commitment from the Government to end Direct Provision and to create an alternative that protects people’s rights. But we have a long way to go to make sure the Government delivers on these commitments. And until Direct Provision ends, thousands of people will remain within a system that the Government has acknowledged is not fit for purpose.

That is why we’re calling for people to join the pledge. We want to show the Government that Irish society will hold them to account until this inhumane system is truly over. We want all political officials to understand that this will be a key issue no matter what happens in the political landscape. They need to know that the campaign to end Direct Provision is not over.

Do you agree? Join the pledge!