Act Now Donate
Act Now Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
End Direct Provision Pledge

End Direct Provision Pledge

By 28th September 2021 Uncategorised

 

28th September 2021, 15:20:47 UTC

For the past 21 years, Direct Provision has failed to meet Ireland’s human rights obligations to people seeking international protection. It’s been 21 years of thousands of people being hurt and marginalised. 21 years of lives being put on hold.

In 2021, we finally have a commitment from the Government to end Direct Provision and to create an alternative that protects people’s rights. But we have a long way to go to make sure the Government delivers on these commitments. And until Direct Provision ends, thousands of people will remain within a system that the Government has acknowledged is not fit for purpose.

That is why we’re calling for people to join the pledge. We want to show the Government that Irish society will hold them to account until this inhumane system is truly over. We want all political officials to understand that this will be a key issue no matter what happens in the political landscape. They need to know that the campaign to end Direct Provision is not over.

Do you agree? Join the pledge!

Sign the pledge now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: