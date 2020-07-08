Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Amnesty International Ireland.

Article 9 (2) of the AI Ireland Constitution requires that “The Annual Conference shall be convened by the National Board and shall be held not more than 16 months after the preceding Annual Conference.”

Annual Conference 2020 was originally scheduled to take place on the 4 and 5 April this year, but was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has not been possible to reschedule the conference to meet the constitutionally required deadline. For this reason, the National Board has called an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek membership approval to postpone our Annual Conference 2020 to a date no later than 20 December 2020, this being the final weekend before the section will close for the holiday period. Ideally, conference will take place considerably earlier than this date, but given the continuing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the Board believes it is prudent to allow as much flexibility as possible in that regard.

The EGM will consider a number of other proposals, including the inserting of an amendment expressly permitting the holding of Annual Conference online, and a proposed amendment to align the sections strategic planning cycle with that of the global movement.

The EGM will take place online via Zoom on Friday 24 July, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. All members are invited to register, and each local, college and youth group is asked to ensure that they have at least one delegate in attendance. Log in details and other technical information will be provided following registration.

EGM Voting Entitlements

As per the Section Constitution, each member has one vote – provided that they been in continuous membership of the Section for at least six months before the EGM. Affiliated organisations of at least six months standing have one vote. A school, college or youth support structure of at least six months standing shall have one vote and one additional vote for every 200 members of that group up to a maximum of four additional votes. Voting rights for all delegates will be confirmed following registration. Full details of motions and amendments are available here.

For any further inquiries and to register for the EGM, please email annualconference@amnesty.ie.