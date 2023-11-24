Ireland: Hate of the rioters does not speak for us – reaction to violent scenes in Dublin city centre

Following the scenes witnessed last night, 23 November, in Dublin city centre, Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, commented:

‘Our deepest sympathies are with the children and woman brutally attacked in Dublin yesterday. However the violence that has taken place since this tragic incident has no place in our society.

We stand now, as always, with the many people who have come to this country seeking a better life, or protection. The hate and thuggery of these rioters do not speak for the countless people in this country who have opened their hearts and homes to refugees and immigrants, and will continue to do so’