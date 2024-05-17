Statement on fiftieth anniversary of the Dublin and Monaghan Bombings

On the fiftieth anniversary of the Dublin and Monaghan Bombings, Amnesty International Ireland, Amnesty International UK and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties call on both the Irish and British governments to deliver truth, justice and reparations to the families.

It is wholly unacceptable that, five decades later, the families are still waiting for accountability for the grave human rights violations committed. The British and Irish governments must fulfil their obligations to victims and vindicate their rights.

The failure to date to deliver long awaited answers to the families of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings has shamefully served to exacerbate their trauma. Justice delayed must not be justice denied.

We urge both UK and Irish authorities to heed the families’ calls and cooperate fully with all existing investigations, including by providing all relevant information to the Denton and Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland investigations.

We reiterate our unequivocal opposition to the UK government’s Troubles Act, designed to close down paths to truth and justice for conflict-related violations, and call for its urgent repeal and for Stormont House Agreement to be legislated for in a fully ECHR compatible manner.