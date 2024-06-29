Door to Door Fundraiser – Driver

Are you chatty and outgoing and do you hold a full clean driving licence? Do you want to have a meaningful career, one where you can make a difference? We are looking for people to join our Door-to-Door team, with an immediate start.
Drivers need to have the skills to be Professional Fundraisers as this position is primarily a Fundraising position. It is a target and performance-based role where fundraisers will be expected to progress and deliver a minimum level of productivity, therefore all necessary training and development will be provided. There are many career advancement opportunities for those who are passionate, hard-working, and motivated.
Please note that you must be over 25 with a full clean Class B driving licence and you will receive additional remuneration for the extra duties. Core working hours are Monday to Friday 12:00pm – 8:00pm.
The ideal candidate will have:
- Excellent social/communication skills
- Positive attitude
- Ability and desire to take on board coaching and develop
- Ability to work in a team-based environment
- Drive to take personal responsibility for results and a can-do attitude
- Knowledge of/interest in the work of Amnesty International
- Fluency in English
- Full clean Class B driving licence.
What we offer:
- Guaranteed basic salary plus Performance Related Pay (€25,000+ per year)
- Full training provided
- A fun work environment with a vibrant team
- Fantastic development and career progression opportunities
- 25 days Paid Annual leave (plus bank holidays)
- Transport to your working location
- Employee assistance programme
- Social club
- Referral scheme bonus
Other benefits on completion of probation period:
- Paid Sick Leave
- Maternity/Paternity leave
- Pension entitlements
Please note that this is a field-based role. Applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland and be at least 18 years of age.
Amnesty International is an Equal Opportunities Employer and encourages applications from all sectors of the community.