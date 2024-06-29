Door to Door Fundraiser – Driver

Are you chatty and outgoing and do you hold a full clean driving licence? Do you want to have a meaningful career, one where you can make a difference? We are looking for people to join our Door-to-Door team, with an immediate start.

Drivers need to have the skills to be Professional Fundraisers as this position is primarily a Fundraising position. It is a target and performance-based role where fundraisers will be expected to progress and deliver a minimum level of productivity, therefore all necessary training and development will be provided. There are many career advancement opportunities for those who are passionate, hard-working, and motivated.

Please note that you must be over 25 with a full clean Class B driving licence and you will receive additional remuneration for the extra duties. Core working hours are Monday to Friday 12:00pm – 8:00pm.

The ideal candidate will have:

Excellent social/communication skills

Positive attitude

Ability and desire to take on board coaching and develop

Ability to work in a team-based environment

Drive to take personal responsibility for results and a can-do attitude

Knowledge of/interest in the work of Amnesty International

Fluency in English

Full clean Class B driving licence.

What we offer:

Guaranteed basic salary plus Performance Related Pay (€25,000+ per year)

Full training provided

A fun work environment with a vibrant team

Fantastic development and career progression opportunities

25 days Paid Annual leave (plus bank holidays)

Transport to your working location

Employee assistance programme

Social club

Referral scheme bonus

Other benefits on completion of probation period:

Paid Sick Leave

Maternity/Paternity leave

Pension entitlements

Please note that this is a field-based role. Applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland and be at least 18 years of age.

Amnesty International is an Equal Opportunities Employer and encourages applications from all sectors of the community.