Denmark: Historic victory for women as law changes to recognise that sex without consent is rape

Responding to the passing of a bill in Denmark’s Parliament today that, once law, will finally recognise that sex without consent is rape, Amnesty International’s Women’s Rights Researcher, Anna Błuś, said:

“This is a great day for women in Denmark as it consigns outdated and dangerous rape laws to the dustbin of history and helps to end pervasive stigma and endemic impunity for this crime.

“Since culture is downstream from law, this is a vital first step towards change. The next task is to start creating a culture where everyone accepts that sex is based on consent and where professionals in the legal system have a high awareness of harmful gender stereotypes and rape myths.

“The new law falls short on being crystal clear in its commentary that passivity cannot be taken to mean consent but despite this weakness, it is nevertheless a huge step for Denmark”.

“This historic day did not come about by chance. It is the result of years of campaigning by survivors who, by telling their painful stories, have helped to ensure that other women do not have to go through what they endured.”

“Incredibly, Denmark has become only the 12th country in Europe to recognise sex without consent as rape, although momentum for change is building in other countries to amend their laws.