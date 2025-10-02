Decades of Impunity have emboldened Israel. Ireland Must Act Now to End These Brazen Violations

Reacting to Israeli forces’ illegally intercepting Global Sumud Flotilla vessels and detaining dozens of crew members, including Irish citizens attempting to break Israel’s illegal blockade and deliver essential humanitarian aid to Gaza, Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty Ireland called on Ireland to use its position of integrity and influence take action Mr Bowen said:

“This morning I wrote to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about Israel’s brazen interception of, and attack on, the Sumud flotilla vessels. I am sure they are as horrified as we in Amnesty International are at the escalating illegality and disrespect shown by Israel to those on board, who are bravely standing in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza enduring ongoing genocide.

“The Irish Government must, of course, ensure the safety and wellbeing of the Irish citizens detained by Israel and those still on board, and object in the strongest possible terms to Israel’s actions. However, strong words are simply not enough anymore. Israel’s blatant disregard for international law is due to persistent global failure to hold it to account. The time to act is now if Ireland is not to be complicit in fundamental breaches of the international laws it has championed for so long.

“As a first immediate step, as we have long called for, Ireland must act unilaterally as if the EU-Israel Association Agreement has been suspended, rather than continue to await the EU action that never comes. As long as we continue granting Israel special privileges, it will brazenly continue its attacks on the flotilla, and its campaign of death, devastation and destruction in Gaza”.

“Much more needs to be done, of course, more than one full year after the ICJ’s Advisory Opinion, but this would be an important start. As I have repeatedly said, Ireland has the standing to do more. It must take concrete steps to halt any further descent into the abyss. But the time to act is now.”