The Covid-19 pandemic must serve as a catalyst for the transformation of outdated and failed drug policies

By 26th June 2020 Research

 

26th June 2020, 10:23:29 UTC

The COVID-19 pandemic, and government responses to it, are exacerbating existing inequalities that pose particular risks and challenges for people who use drugs worldwide. As activists around the world come together in a Global Day of Action through the Support. Don’t Punish campaign and call for the reform of drug policies, Amnesty International joins all these brave human rights defenders raising their voices against the harmful and repressive policies implemented under the so-called “war on drugs”.

Read the public statement