Covid-19: Pfizer reports massive revenues while hurting the chances of millions to get vaccinated

“It’s not too late for Pfizer and its big pharma competitors to do what’s right for humanity and fulfil their human rights obligations. At the end of the month, WTO members will meet in Geneva to discuss the TRIPS Waiver to temporarily lift intellectual property rights, which could expand the world’s manufacturing capacity of Covid-19 vaccines. Big pharma must stop lobbying against the waiver so that world production can be boosted and diversified, and every person on the planet can get a shot at these life-saving vaccines.”