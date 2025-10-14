Colombia: Attack on Venezuelan Human Rights Defender Condemned

In response to the attack suffered today, October 13, by Venezuelan human rights defender and asylum seeker Yendri Velásquez, along with another Venezuelan-Colombian activist in Bogotá, Amnesty International stated:

“We strongly condemn the attack against our colleague and friend Yendri Velásquez in Bogotá. Colombian authorities must ensure the prompt and effective access to international protection for Venezuelan nationals like Yendri, and we urge the Colombian government to take decisive action to end the unacceptable situation of lack of protection faced by human rights defenders in the country,” said Ana Piquer, Americas Director at Amnesty International.

“Amnesty International expresses its solidarity and support for Yendri Velásquez, his companion, and their loved ones. His swift recovery is our utmost priority, and we expect the Colombian authorities to carry out a thorough, independent, and impartial investigation to ensure that this attack does not go unpunished.”

“The situation of vulnerability and risk faced by human rights defenders in Colombia is well known and alarming. The Colombian human rights movement, as well as Venezuelan defenders in exile, have denounced it tirelessly. It must also not be ignored that of the eight million Venezuelans who have fled their country, nearly three million are in Colombia, many in extremely vulnerable conditions. We reiterate, once again, our call for decisive action by the Colombian government to put an end to this unacceptable situation of risk and to guarantee protection for all human rights defenders, including Venezuelans,” added Piquer.