Israel/OPT: Ceasefire must be a pathway to ending Israel’s unlawful occupation, apartheid and genocide

Reacting to the news that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire deal, which reportedly includes the immediate opening of five crossings to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the rapid release of all living Israeli and other nationals held hostage in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and the partial withdrawal of the Israeli military from the occupied Gaza Strip, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said:

“For more than 2 million Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip who have faced two years of agonizing suffering, relentless bombardment and systematic starvation amidst Israel’s ongoing genocide, for those held hostage by Palestinian armed groups, and for those arbitrarily detained by Israel, a deal that could a put a stop to the horrors of the past two years is cruelly overdue. However, it will not erase all they have endured. Many will now be watching closely for proof that this is not just another brief respite.

“A temporary pause or reduction in the scale of attacks and allowing a trickle of humanitarian aid into Gaza is not enough. There must be a full cessation of hostilities and a total lifting of the blockade. Israel must allow the unhindered flow of basic supplies, including food, medicine, fuel and reconstruction material, into all parts of the occupied Gaza Strip, as well as the restoration of essential services, to ensure the survival of a population reeling from starvation, repeated waves of mass forced displacement and a campaign of annihilation. This should be coupled with the withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza, and urgent action to rebuild and repair critical infrastructure across the Gaza Strip.

“All Palestinians who have been internally displaced—most of them multiple times—must be able to return to their land without Israel dictating who can and cannot return.

“Hamas and other armed groups must release the hostages to finally end the ordeal they have suffered for two years. Israel must release all arbitrarily detained Palestinians, including those held without charge or trial as administrative detainees or unlawful combatants, particularly healthcare workers unjustly detained for caring for their patients.

“For any lasting ceasefire agreement to succeed it must be firmly rooted in respect for human rights and international law and must include an immediate stop to Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, as well as concrete steps to end its unlawful occupation of all of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and to dismantle the system of apartheid.

“The current plan—the so-called ‘Trump peace plan’—falls woefully short in this. It fails to demand justice and reparations for victims of atrocity crimes or accountability for perpetrators. Stopping the cycle of suffering and atrocities requires an end to longstanding impunity at the heart of recurring violations in Israel and the OPT. States must uphold their obligations under international law to bring to justice those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.

“Israel’s plans to impose a ‘security perimeter’ (buffer zone) on Gaza’s most fertile lands would further entrench apartheid and occupation and compound injustice. Any scheme to outsource the occupation of Gaza without ensuring freedom of movement with the rest of the occupied territory will only deepen the territorial fragmentation that underpins Israel’s system of apartheid. In the same vein, any measures altering the geography and demographic composition of other parts of the occupied territory, namely the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, must be immediately reversed.

“The proposed plan fails to ensure that Palestinians fully and meaningfully participate in all decisions about the future of the OPT, its governance, and the exercise of their rights. A plan that repeats the mistakes and failures of past initiatives that ignored human rights and the root causes of injustice will fail to secure a just and sustainable future for all those living in Israel and the OPT.

“After two years of shameful double standards and vetoes that strangled the UN Security Council as a livestreamed genocide is broadcast to the world, it is time to seize the opportunity to end this horror, mend what can be mended and salvage what is left of our shared humanity.”