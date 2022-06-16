Brazil: Authorities must guarantee transparency and respect for human rights in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

In response to reports that the Brazilian authorities are now treating the search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira as a homicide investigation, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“The Brazilian authorities must ensure complete transparency in the search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira through an exhaustive, impartial and independent investigation and full compliance with due process at all times.”

“President Bolsonaro’s appalling and unsympathetic comments are examples of the insensitivity of the authorities’ handling of the search for the two men. His callous remarks and the uncertainty fueled by the lack of clear, consistent and credible information from the Brazilian authorities only revictimise Dom and Bruno’s families. Instead of further deepening their suffering, the authorities must do everything in the power to uphold their rights to truth and justice.”

Amnesty International calls on the Brazilian authorities to provide a comprehensive update on the investigation. From the outset, the authorities have been slow to answer questions about the case, with most of the available information coming from the media.