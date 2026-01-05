Global: Amnesty International raises human rights concerns following US’s military action in Venezuela

The military action by the US Trump Administration in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, raises grave concerns for the human rights of the Venezuelan population. It most likely constitutes a violation of international law, including the UN Charter, as does the stated US intention to run Venezuela and control its oil resources.

Amnesty International is particularly concerned about the risks of further escalation of human rights violations in the country, stemming either from additional US operations or from the Venezuelan government’s responses to the US attacks.

The organization urges the US government to abide by international humanitarian and human rights law, prioritize the protection of civilians, and uphold the human rights of all persons deprived of liberty, including due process and humane treatment.

It also calls on the Venezuelan authorities to refrain from further repression, reminding them they are bound by international law to respect and protect the human rights of all Venezuelans.

Those most immediately at risk include human rights defenders and political activists who have courageously opposed Maduro government’s human rights violations and crimes under international law for years. Amnesty International stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people: the thousands of victims and survivors, and the millions who have fled after years of enduring grave violations and crimes against humanity.

Amnesty International reiterates its long-standing call for Maduro’s government to be investigated and, where evidence permits, individuals to be prosecuted before an independent and impartial court to ensure justice, reparation, and guarantees of non-repetition for the survivors and victims of violations in Venezuela.

Amnesty International is alarmed that the attack against Venezuela and capture of Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores by one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council further deepen the breakdown of international law and the rules-based order. These actions signal an international system run by military force, threats, and intimidation, and they increase the risks of copycat actions by others.