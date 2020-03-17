Amnesty Ireland statement on COVID-19

Together, we will get through this. Together, we will beat this.

Firstly, we want to say thank you to all those at the frontline of this crisis, here in Ireland and around the world. From healthcare workers, to those keeping essential services going, we all owe you an unbelievable debt of gratitude.

It’s hard to know what to say at this time. But this is what we know for sure.

Crises bring out the best in people. The very nature of the work of Amnesty is that we often see the worst of humanity. But we also see how incredible we can be when we come together. Look to those at the front lines who are risking so much to help us all. Look at the support, empathy and love we’re seeing rise up across our communities right now. This is who we are.

What we are asking of our supporters.

This is a call for solidarity.

What the spread of this virus should teach us is that globally we are all connected.

A human-rights based approach to a pandemic means taking care of the vulnerable, the marginalised, and making sure no one is left behind. This will mean working together and standing strong for human rights, for compassion and for empathy.

We need to look after each other. That means following the advice of healthcare and other experts. That means reaching out to offer what support you can, in a safe way. And it means looking after yourself too, physically and mentally.

To those in refugee camps, those affected by war and human rights abuses, who are facing the pandemic as well – we stand with you and we ask our incredible supporters to continue to as well.

In the coming period, we will continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as our ongoing human rights work around the world. A human-rights approach means that the health and well-being of people everywhere should be authorities’ first priority. We know that some will try to use this pandemic as an excuse to violate people’s human rights. We won’t let them.

This is the time to come together.

In solidarity,

Colm O’Gorman,

Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland.