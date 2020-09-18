Review of law on sex work: Amnesty calls for legislation that protects, not harms sex workers

Amnesty International Ireland has made a submission today under the three-year review of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017, which criminalised those purchasing sexual services.

The submission (full submission here) outlines how a law whose stated aim was to protect sex workers may actually be putting them at risk. International evidence increasingly demonstrates that criminalisation of the purchase of sexual services puts sex workers at greater harm of human rights violations and abuses, including at the hands of clients. The submission urges that the review assess how this law has impacted on the human rights of sex workers in Ireland, including those who are male and transgender, and the particular consequences for migrant sex workers.

“A law aimed at protecting sex workers has to actually do that. While criminalising the purchase of sex may have intended to shift police focus away from sex workers themselves, the reality is that it can actually force them to take even more risks,” said Colm O’Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland.

“A recent study which analysed two years before and after the law was introduced showed sex workers reporting 92% more violent crime. Last year the Department of Justice in Northern Ireland confirmed its own similar law did not decrease demand but did increase stigma and abuse against sex workers.

“The review has to be broader than just looking at the sex purchase offence. The 2017 Act increased the penalty for ‘brothel-keeping’ instead of abolishing this offence, despite it having been used against sex workers simply working together for safety. This targeting has continued as predicted. And of course sex workers themselves need to have the opportunity to speak about their lived experiences of these laws and that be reflected in the outcomes.

“There is also a harmful conflation between consensual sex work, and trafficking and exploitation, which are offences under pre-existing laws. We continue to be concerned at the lack of trafficking convictions and other effective measures to tackle this horrific abuse. This review has to look at why this is, and if the 2017 Act is helping to prevent violence and exploitation.”

