Sign up for Activism Academy!

Learn about human rights and how to use your voice to make a difference.

If you are a 4th or 5th year secondary school student, we are inviting you to participate in our free Activism Academy.

We want to create and support a new diverse youth group who are knowledgeable about human rights and know how to take simple impactful action with others.

Each month we will focus on a different thematic area such as:

• the right to protest,

• refugee and migrant rights,

• ending Israeli apartheid in Palestine,

• LGBTIQ+ rights and

• climate change.

If you join, you will engage in human rights education that will support action for human rights change.

Meetings will take place online once a month from October 2022 to May 2023, with one or two opportunities for in-person meetings in Dublin. Each virtual monthly meeting will take place in the evening for around 2 hours.

The meetings will be hosted by human rights activists from Amnesty International and around the world.

Interested? Please register using the sign up form! If interest is high we cannot guarantee a place for everyone but we will do our best to facilitate as many people as possible.

The deadline for applications is Monday 26 September at 5pm.