A Fair Shot! Vaccine equity campaign briefing registration

2nd March 2022

 

2nd March 2022, 10:34:41 UTC

With the easing of COVID19 restrictions, it’s easy to forget that the pandemic is far from over for our neighbours across the world.  

We can’t forget them, because no one is safe until we are all safe.   That’s why we hope you can join us for an online zoom briefing for our supporters on our A Fair Shot! Vaccine equity campaign on Tuesday 15th March at 1pm.

We need to use our voice in Europe to support a TRIPS Waiver, a measure that would give low-income countries the key to the lock. The wavier would lift patent and copyright restrictions on Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments so they can create their own vaccines and treatments. 

Join us to hear more about this campaign and how to take action.

