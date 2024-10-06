Israel/OPT: One year on from 7 October need to ensure a ceasefire and release of hostages more pressing than ever

Monday 7 October 2024 marks a year since the horrific attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in southern Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and around 250 abducted. It also marks one year since the start of an ongoing devastating Israeli onslaught that has killed more than 41,500 people and forcibly displaced 1.9 million in the occupied Gaza Strip. To mark the date Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:

“7 October marks a day of mourning for the Israelis whose loved ones were killed and abducted and for thousands who continue to be displaced ever since the heinous attacks by Hamas and other armed groups.

“7 October also marks a year since the start of the horrifying Israeli forces’ onslaught in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands, forcibly displaced 90% of the population and triggered an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, placing Palestinians in Gaza at risk of genocide, as stated by the ICJ.

“The crimes committed by Hamas and other armed groups, which the ICC’s Prosecutor is investigating as crimes against humanity, are horrific and completely unjustifiable. A year on around 100 hostages remain held in Gaza. While some are confirmed dead, those still alive are at risk of death, torture and other abuse. Fears for their safety have grown since Israeli forces retrieved in August the bodies of six hostages and a subsequent Israeli forensic examination concluded they had been shot dead shortly before retrieval. Civilian hostages must be released immediately and reunited with their families.

“Meanwhile in Gaza entire families have been decimated with many people yet to dig the remains of their loved ones from the rubble of their destroyed homes, including children. Hundreds of families in Gaza are still seeking information about loved ones detained in Israeli jails without charges or trial, with many subjected to torture.

“As the war rages on with no end in sight, the need for a ceasefire, respect for international law and for the rights of all victims to truth, justice and reparation, is more pressing than ever. It is shameful and a collective failure of humanity that one year on still there is no ceasefire, still no release of hostages. Such atrocities should never have been committed let alone be allowed to continue.

“This anniversary is a sobering reminder of the urgent need to address the root causes, cut the supply of arms to all parties and end longstanding impunity that have seen Israeli forces, Hamas and other armed groups, flout international law for decades without fearing any consequences.

“The world must never forget the victims and the anguish of the affected families. Humanity must prevail. Amnesty International calls for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional immediate release of civilian hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups and all Palestinians unlawfully detained by Israel.”

Background

Amnesty International has conducted in-depth investigations into the crimes committed on 7 October and thereafter. Amnesty International has called for Hamas and other armed groups to be held accountable for the deliberate killings, abductions and indiscriminate attacks, including rocket attacks on Israel. Amnesty International has repeatedly called for the immediate release of all civilian hostages held in Gaza. Amnesty International has also investigated Israel’s multiple war crimes, including direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects or indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, as well as other unlawful attacks and collective punishment of the civilian population. Amnesty International has called for a ceasefire and urged the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to expedite its investigation into the situation in the State of Palestine.