2nd Urgent Action – Angola: Activist Shot and Held in Arbitrary Detention

Activist Serrote José de Oliveira, who on 28 July was shot in the leg by armed men, believed to be linked to the Criminal Investigation Services (SIC), while livestreaming at the first day of a strike in Luanda, was arrested and had been held in arbitrary detention until 1 August when his family learnt he was being held at the prison cells of the Criminal Investigation Services in Luanda. On the same day, he was presented before a court in Luanda but not formally charged. On 6 August, he was taken to the Comarca Central Prison, without his lawyers’ knowledge, where he spent few hours before being returned to SIC cells. His health condition is deteriorating but he has yet to receive medical attention for his gunshot injury. His family is yet to be granted access to him.
Amnesty International calls on the Angolan authorities to ensure he has immediate access to all necessary medical care and to his family and, unless charged with a recognisable criminal offence, is immediately released.