2nd Urgent Action – Angola: Activist Shot and Held in Arbitrary Detention

Dear Minister of Justice, I am writing to express deep concern about serious human rights violations having been and continuing to be committed against 33-year-old Serrote José de Oliveira, also known as General Nila. On 28 July, Serrote José de Oliveira – an activist and leader of UNTRA Movement - was filming a live video with fellow activists during the first day of a protest against rising fuel prices in Luanda, Angola’s capital. Men, believed to be linked to Criminal Investigation Services (SIC), approached him and the group he was with and began shooting at them. Serrote José de Oliveira was shot in the left leg. Witness believe that the armed men were from the Criminal Investigation Services. Contrary to what had been officially communicated by the authorities, Serrote José de Oliveira was not taken to a general hospital but was instead transferred to the Talatona Municipal Command Station, where he was interrogated by several police officers. He was held in arbitrary detention until 1 August, when his family learnt that he was being held at the prison cells of the Criminal Investigation Services. On 6 August, he was transferred to the Comarca Central Prison, without his lawyers’ knowledge, where he spent few hours before being returned to SIC cells. It is of deep concern that since his arrest on 28 July, Serrote José de Oliveira has had no access to adequate medical care for his gunshot wound, despite his deteriorating health condition. Nor has his family had any access to him. His lawyer saw him twice between 28 July and 1 August but has been struggling to access him since then. Despite him being presented before a court on 1 August, he has still not been charged with an offence so the legal basis for his continued arbitrary detention remains unknown. The shooting of Serrote José de Oliveira, while livestreaming a protest on social media, his arbitrary arrest, subsequent lack of adequate medical care for his injuries and the denial of access to his family are all extremely serious violations of Angola’s national laws and its obligations under regional and international human rights law and standards. I urge you to take all necessary steps to ensure that Serrote José de Oliveira is immediately released. Pending that, he must be granted immediate access to all necessary medical care and to his family. Yours sincerely,