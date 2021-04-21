Join Amnesty Ireland and Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), as we welcome Senators Lynn Ruane and Eileen Flynn, Minister Roderic O’Gorman, Father Peter McVerry, and many more fantastic guests on Friday evening, April 30th, for the 21 Years Too Late Show!

Event: 21 Years Too Late Show

Date/ Time: 30 April, 8-10pm

Where: Online (Zoom link will be emailed to those who register their interest)

The Late Late Show has been a place where Irish society has grappled with many of our social and political issues, alongside showcasing the best of creative Ireland. MASI and Amnesty are proud to present our alternative, the 21 Years Too Late Show, where we will look at what Direct Provision is, what it has meant for the thousands of people who have been and are still going through it, and what it tells us about Irish society.

It’s been 21 years of Direct Provision. 21 years of thousands of people being hurt and marginalised. 21 years of lives being put on hold. This year, we finally have a commitment from the government to end this inhumane system and to create an alternative that protects people’s rights. But we have a long way to go, and MASI and Amnesty will be campaigning every step of the way until it is finally and truly over.

We’ll be hearing from Minister Roderic O’Gorman who spearheaded the government’s commitment to end Direct Provision and from residents of the centres on what it is actually like to be an asylum seeker in Ireland.

There will also be conversations with prominent voices from across Irish society, such as MASI activists Lucky Khambule, Donnah Vuma and Owodunni Ola Mustapha; campaigner on poverty, and homelessness, Father Peter McVerry; the ground-breaking Senators Eileen Flynn and Lynn Ruane, poet, activist and community worker, Sarah Clancy, music from singer/songwriter, Susan Quirke, and many more exciting guests to be confirmed soon!