20 Years Later, US Government Continues to Perpetuate Grave Human Rights Abuses at Guantánamo Prison

The military prison at Guantánamo Bay continues to facilitate grave violations of human rights by the U.S. Government. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the military prison’s opening on January 11, 2001, Daphne Eviatar, Director of the Security with Human Rights Program at Amnesty International USA, said:

“This is an anniversary that should never have been reached. Since the Bush administration, there has been agreement among national security experts and across the political spectrum that the Guantánamo prison – a notorious site of torture and unjustifiable indefinite detention – should be closed.

“President Biden must uphold his commitment to close Guantánamo once and for all. The longer the prison remains in use, the longer it continues to undermine U.S. credibility globally on human rights.”

Background

Twenty years after its establishment at an offshore military base in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, Guantánamo continues to hold 39 Muslim men in blatant perpetuation of Islamophobia and racism. None of the men detained have received a fair trial and they continue to be detained indefinitely in violation of due process of law and other internationally recognized human rights.

The Guantánamo military commissions have failed to bring justice to the victims and survivors of the 9/11 attacks, while denying due process to the accused