Urgent Action: China – release tortured journalist Zhang Zhan

Covid-19 journalist tortured for exposing truth.

Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who reported stories related to COVID-19 from Wuhan has been detained and charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

In February 2020, Zhang Zhan travelled to Wuhan, which was then the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak in China. She used online platforms (including WeChat, Twitter and YouTube) to report on the detention of other independent reporters as well as the harassment of victims’ families.

Zhang Zhan went missing on 15 May in Wuhan and was subsequently revealed to have been detained by police in Shanghai, more than 640km away.

At the Pudong New District Detention Centre in Shanghai, Zhang has reportedly been forcibly fed by officials after she began a hunger strike.

She is also being shackled and her hands have been bound 24 hours a day for more than three months, and there is grave fear for her health and well-being and risk of further torture and other ill-treatment.

