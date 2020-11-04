Write for Rights – Sign all petitions

Sign your name in support of all ten people featured in the Write for Rights campaign.

Join the campaign and change a life today.

When we all act together, we are more powerful. That is the driving force behind Write for Rights, Amnesty’s global campaign and the world’s biggest human rights event.

The people you are helping today want to make the word a better place. They are demanding justice, and human rights for all. Many have been imprisoned, disappeared and attacked.

Every year, millions of individuals write letters, sign petitions and organise events. And it works! People are freed, justice is served, and the world becomes a better place. Every action counts, and these people need your help. Act now.

Magai Matiop Ngong, freed from death row in 2020:

“THANK YOU SO MUCH. I HAVE NO WORDS. YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW MY HEART IS FILLED WITH HAPPINESS.”

Change the life of Journalist Khaled Drareni, human rights defenders Germain Rukuki, Idris Khattak and Nassima al-Sada, and poet Paing Phyo Min all locked in prison. Call for the unjust charges against the El Hiblu and Melike Balkan & Özgür Gür to be dropped. Urge the government in Chile and South Africa to advance justice for Gustavo Gatica and Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula. Call for the protection of Jani Silva.

Take Action: Sign your name in support of these ten people to give them strength.

We will deliver a letter to the government responsible for each case with the signatures, so that they see the strong public support for each individual in these cases.