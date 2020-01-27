Act Now SHOP Donate
Volunteer to be a School Speaker

By 27th January 2020 Actions

 

27th January 2020, 15:53:45 UTC

Amnesty International Ireland provides training and classroom materials to individuals who want to volunteer as School Speakers. These volunteers act as Amnesty Ambassadors and deliver talks in post-primary schools about human rights, our campaigns, and how young people can take action. School talks take place on an ad-hoc basis during school hours Monday to Fridays. Amnesty reimburses for any costs, and talks are arranged to suit the availability of our volunteers.

Volunteers are Garda Vetted for this role.

