Urgent Action: Russia, stop ill-treating Aleksei Navalny

Post Body

Dear Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, I am deeply concerned not only by Aleksei Navalny’s unjust imprisonment, but also him being constantly targeted for harsher treatment by prison administrations under your control. After numerous and extensive unwarranted disciplinary penalties, such as being confined in “SHIZO” penalty cells, he has been recently placed inside a “EPKT” cell. As you well know, this punishment is applied by the head of the prison administration, without even nominal judicial review, and is open to abuse. This is exactly what has been done to Aleksei Navalny, who was first repeatedly arbitrarily disciplined for purported prison regime violations and will now spend 12 months in EPKT as a “systematic offender”. These repeated punishments of Aleksei Navalny by prison administrations are reprisals for his legitimate political activities and civil society activism. It is obvious that their purpose is to make his conditions in prison, where he must not be in the first place, even harsher. Aleksei Navalny’s conditions in prison amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and have resulted in constant deterioration of his health. It is known that Alexei Navalny was placed in a punishment isolation cell (so-called SHIZO) 20 times. While in this cell, he was prohibited from visiting and calling his relatives: Navalny is entitled to visits by law, but he has not been able to get a single visit from his family in a year. Also, in the punishment cell the time for eating is limited - up to 12-15 minutes, as well as buying additional food in the prison shop. This treatment puts Aleksei Navalny’s life and health at risk, both physical and mental. Aleksei Navalny should have never been sent to prison in the first place and must be released immediately and unconditionally. In the meantime, I request that you use your existing powers to immediately reverse the decision of the head of IK-6 colony to place Aleksei Navalny in the EPKT. I also urge you to ensure that the ill-treatment of Aleksei Navalny is immediately stopped and that his treatment in any prison institution as well as while in transit between them complies with international laws and standards. All those responsible, or suspected of responsibility, for Aleksei Navalny’s ill-treatment, including those among the IK-6administration, should be immediately suspended and you must ensure that they face disciplinary, administrative or criminal proceedings as appropriate. Yours sincerely,