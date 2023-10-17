Urgent Action: Russia, stop ill-treating Aleksei Navalny

Politician and Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has been sentenced to a total of 19 years in the special-regime prison following new trumped-up charges.
He has recently been confined to a single cell-type room (so-called “EPKT”, a prison within the prison colony) for a year, for purportedly being a “persistent offender”, by the head of the prison.
Since his arbitrary arrest in January 2021 and subsequent imprisonment, Aleksei Navalny has been constantly subjected to harassment, including prolonged solitary confinement and other ill-treatment, by the penitentiary authorities, which has now been taken to the new level.
These repeated punishments of Aleksei Navalny by prison administrations are reprisals for his legitimate political activities and civil society activism. It is obvious that their purpose is to make his conditions in prison, where he must not be in the first place, even harsher.
Aleksei Navalny should have never been sent to prison in the first place and must be released immediately and unconditionally.
