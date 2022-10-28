It’s time for Qatar and FIFA to pay up!

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching, and teams are preparing to compete for a place in history. The clock is ticking, it’s time for FIFA and Qatar to compensate the migrant workers that have been exploited and abused to make this competition possible.

In May of this year, a coalition of human rights organisations—including Amnesty International—fans groups and trade unions launched a global campaign calling on Qatar and FIFA to compensate migrant workers for human rights abuses endured to make the world cup a reality.

Our campaign has been publicly supported by multiple football associations, fans groups, and FIFA World Cup sponsors. Our global opinion poll also showed the campaign is backed by the vast majority of the public – but despite this, neither FIFA nor Qatar have yet responded.

With one month until kick off, the clock is ticking.

Sign the petition now and call on Qatar and FIFA to do the right thing.

Sign your name!