‘HQ Assistant’ Vacancy

Amnesty International has been fighting the bad guys since 1961 and we need your help to continue our amazing, life-changing work. We have a vacancy for a new, fixed-term (6 months) role as a “HQ Assistant”, providing a range of support and administrative back-up to the Amnesty International Staff in the Amnesty International Ireland headquarters in Dublin.

If you are keen to help the cause of human rights, are full of energy, flexible, motivated, have good knowledge of excel and quick to learn, then this job might be for you.

To apply simply fill in the brief form below and attach your CV. Posts will be filled on a rolling basis so don’t delay.

Please note: You must be resident in Ireland and available to work from our Dublin based office to be considered for this position.