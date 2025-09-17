Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
‘HQ Assistant’ Vacancy

‘HQ Assistant’ Vacancy

By 17th September 2025 Jobs & Internships

 © Amnesty International

17th September 2025, 09:10:05 UTC

Amnesty International has been fighting the bad guys since 1961 and we need your help to continue our amazing, life-changing work. We have a vacancy for a new, fixed-term (6 months) role as a “HQ Assistant”, providing a range of support and administrative back-up to the Amnesty International Staff in the Amnesty International Ireland headquarters in Dublin.

If you are keen to help the cause of human rights, are full of energy, flexible, motivated, have good knowledge of excel and quick to learn, then this job might be for you.

To apply simply fill in the brief form below and attach your CV. Posts will be filled on a rolling basis so don’t delay.

Please note: You must be resident in Ireland and available to work from our Dublin based office to be considered for this position.

Apply Now

  • Please confirm if you are available to work full-time from our Dublin office.
  • Do you have a current EU passport or work permit to work in Ireland?
  • How would you rate your level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel?
  • Upload your CV
    Accepted file types: pdf, doc, docx, Max. file size: 64 MB.