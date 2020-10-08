Greece: Save Pikpa refugee shelter from imminent closure

We have until 15 October to save PIKPA refugee camp from closure.

Greek authorities must revoke the decision to close PIKPA, let the organisation operate freely, protect its around 100 residents, and ensure and promote open and safe spaces for asylum-seekers and refugees in Greece.

Since 2012, PIKPA, a volunteer and refugee-run shelter on Lesvos, has provided safety and assistance to thousands of people who have fled conflict and violence, especially particularly vulnerable groups, such as families, victims of torture and LGBTI people.

But instead of praising the community for creating a safe space for refugees, Greek authorities are trying to shut it down.

After the disastrous fires at Moria camp, which left thousands without shelter, it has become increasingly clear that overcrowded refugee camps are not the way forward.

At PIKPA, residents have access to adequate shelter, food, medical care, psychological support and education. Greek authorities should look to PIKPA as an example of how to welcome people with solidarity of humanity, not shut them down.

The announcement of PIKPA’s imminent closure come at a time when NGOs working on migration and asylum in Greece are facing an increased vilification. Over the years, PIKPA has been threatened with closure on other occasions, including in 2018. PIKPA/Lesvos Solidarity staff have also been the target of various attacks by local groups and individuals.

Stand with refugees in Lesvos. #SAVEPIKPA.