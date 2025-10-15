Write For Rights 2025: Sonia Dahmani -Free jailed lawyer in Tunisia

Sonia is a lawyer who has dedicated her life to defending human rights in Tunisia. She is currently imprisoned and faces many years behind bars. Her crime? Speaking out against racism and inhumane prison conditions. Sign the petition and demand her release now.

Sonia is a lawyer and media commentator who has dedicated her life to defending human rights. She stands up for the marginalized, saying what others are afraid to, no matter the cost. A vocal critic of inhumane prison conditions and racism, she regularly addresses these issues on television and radio shows.

On 11 May 2024, masked policemen raided the Tunisian Bar Association in Tunis and arrested Sonia. They detained her in Manouba prison, where she has been held ever since. The Tunisian authorities have convicted and sentenced Sonia on unfounded charges of “spreading false news”.

She faces many years in prison for speaking out against injustices. Her imprisonment is a clear attempt to silence her. Sonia is being held in inhumane conditions. Her cell, which she shares with four others, is infested with rats and insects. She has endured ill-treatment by prison authorities. She is being denied adequate health care, including the medication she urgently needs. Since her imprisonment, Sonia has developed serious health issues, including diabetes, back and knee pain, swelling in the legs and high blood pressure.

Nobody should face prison for speaking out against injustice.