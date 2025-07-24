Urgent Action : Turkey -Free Arbitrarily Detained Activists Now

According to human rights observers, including Amnesty International, around 20 activists peacefully gathered on a residential street in Ortaköy. Before they could finish reading their press statement, police arrived, chased them, and arbitrarily detained activists and journalists, without making an announcement for dispersal. At least 53 people were detained from different parts of the city that day.

Hivda Selen, Sinem Çelebi and Doğan Nur were not present at the march. They were arrested elsewhere, questioned about their participation in Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride, accused of failure to disperse despite warning and remanded in pre-trial detention.

Amnesty International has reviewed the charges and found no ground for prosecution. Holding individuals without a clear legal basis violates Türkiye’s own laws and its international human rights obligations.