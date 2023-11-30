Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action: Canada drop charges against Indigenous land defenders

By 30th November 2023 Actions

 © Amnesty International

30th November 2023, 11:17:13 UTC

The Indigenous Wet’suwet’en Nation in Canada is protecting its ancestral lands and waterways against the construction of a gas pipeline.

Wet’suwet’en land defenders and their supporters who oppose the construction of the pipeline are experiencing surveillance, harassment and intimidation at the hands of the Canadian police.

The Canadian police have unlawfully arrested Wet’suwet’en land defenders and their supporters.

Seven land defenders are facing trial now.

Authorities must drop the criminal contempt charges against those arrested solely for exercising their Indigenous rights and their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

