Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Brazil – stop law that threatens the human rights of Indigenous peoples

Urgent Action: Brazil – stop law that threatens the human rights of Indigenous peoples

By 3rd July 2023 Actions

 © Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

3rd July 2023, 15:53:14 UTC

A bill being debated in Brazil threatens the human rights of Indigenous peoples.

The bill seeks to make profound changes in the demarcation process of indigenous lands, whereby Indigenous people would only have the right to claim territories that were in their possession when the Federal Constitution was adopted in 1988.

This will reiterate the systemic human rights violations suffered by Indigenous peoples in Brazil, who for centuries have been expelled from their territories.

The bill impacts the rights of Indigenous peoples, particularly regarding the right to self-determination and traditional territory.

2903/2023 can be voted at any moment by Brazilian Senate. The bill has already been approved on May 30 by the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies.

Amnesty International calls on the Senate to immediately reject this bill.

TAKE ACTION NOW

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: