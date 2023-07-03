Urgent Action: Brazil – stop law that threatens the human rights of Indigenous peoples

A bill being debated in Brazil threatens the human rights of Indigenous peoples.

The bill seeks to make profound changes in the demarcation process of indigenous lands, whereby Indigenous people would only have the right to claim territories that were in their possession when the Federal Constitution was adopted in 1988.

This will reiterate the systemic human rights violations suffered by Indigenous peoples in Brazil, who for centuries have been expelled from their territories.

The bill impacts the rights of Indigenous peoples, particularly regarding the right to self-determination and traditional territory.

2903/2023 can be voted at any moment by Brazilian Senate. The bill has already been approved on May 30 by the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies.

Amnesty International calls on the Senate to immediately reject this bill.