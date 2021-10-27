Act Now Donate
Act Now Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Register to join the November youth webinar series for Write for Rights 2021

Register to join the November youth webinar series for Write for Rights 2021

By 27th October 2021 Uncategorised

 

27th October 2021, 13:51:12 UTC

When: Monday 22nd November, 1.05pm to 1.55pm, and Tuesday 30th November, 1.05pm to 1.55pm.

Each webinar will focus on two youth cases in this year’s Write for Rights. The young rights-holders themselves where possible, or members of their family/people working directly on their cases will speak. There will be time to learn about how to take action on the cases, including acting in solidarity together, and how to bring these action ideas to your schools, colleges and communities. The aim is to bring a youth audience together to learn, connect and act for human rights – creating impact for these young people who are disappeared, harassed, and imprisoned unjustly around the world.

The Cases:
1. Janna Jihad in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, 15 years old. She has been harassed for exposing Israeli Violence. Watch the case video here.
2. Rung Panusaya in Thailand. She is facing a life sentence for peaceful student protesting. Watch the case video here.
3. Mikita Zalatarou in Belarus, 17 years old. Beaten, tortured and currently imprisoned without a fair trial.
4. Ciham Ali, in Eritrea. Disappeared at 15 years of age and never seen again. Watch the case video here.

Register now

  • School or College
  • Year of birth
  • Do you want to join our secondary schools mailing list to receive monthly e-bulletins with campaign updates and opportunities for action?
  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: