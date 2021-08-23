Urgent Action: Free anti-racism activist Victor Yeimo

Post Body

Ir. H. Joko Widodo President Republic of Indonesia C/O Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia Dear President Joko Widodo, I write to express my grave concern for the life of Victor Yeimo, a pro-independence political activist from Papua. Arrested on 9 May 2021, he has been locked up in Mako Brimob prison in Jayapura for months under deplorable conditions which has ultimately led to his hospitalisation. It is alarming that, throughout Mr. Yeimo’s detention, he has been held in solitary confinement in a cramped and poorly ventilated cell which has further worsened his pre-existing medical condition. With a record of lung and gastric diseases and having recently suffered from hemoptysis (coughing up blood) and heightened risk of COVID-19, we are concerned about his deteriorating health. Though he was recently taken to hospital for a medical check-up, the doctor only gave him medicine while waiting for the tests result. With limited access to his family and lawyer, there are ongoing fears that his health with continue to deteriorate as he does not get the care and treatment he requires. Mr Yeimo has been accused of violating the Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP), namely Article 106 on treason, Article 110 of the KUHP on treason with conspiracy in relation to his involvement in protests during the period of heightened tensions in the provinces of Papua and West Papua from 19 August to 30 September 2019. It is deeply distressing that Mr. Yeimo is facing 20 years to life imprisonment for peacefully protesting racial discrimination in Indonesia. Therefore, I urge you to: • Immediately release Victor Yeimo and drop all charges against him, unless there is sufficient credible and admissible evidence that he has committed an internationally recognised offence and is granted a fair trial in line with international standards; • Pending his release, grant Victor Yeimo prompt, regular and unrestricted access to medical care on request and as necessary; • Ensure that he is protected from torture and other ill-treatment and that he has regular access to his family and a lawyer of his choice in line with the right to a fair trial. Yours sincerely,