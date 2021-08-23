Urgent Action: Free anti-racism activist Victor Yeimo

Grave health fears for detained Papuan activist.
Victor Yeimo, a pro-independence political activist from Papua and a spokesman for the West Papua National Committee, was arbitrarily arrested on 9 May 2021 and charged with treason for peacefully protesting racial discrimination.
He is being held in solitary confinement and Amnesty International is seriously concerned about his deteriorating health.
Victor Yeimo must have unrestricted access to health services and facilities must urgently be made available to him.
Take Urgent Action to call on the Indonesian authorities to immediately release Victor Yeimo and drop all charges against him, unless recognisable criminal offence, in accordance with international standards of fairness.